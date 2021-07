Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you’ve ever thought about trying improv, now is your chance!

United Comedy Academy is offering classes to help you master the art of improvisation and comedy. Think “Who’s Line Is It Anyway”, we all wish we could be just as funny as Wayne Brady! You could be…but you won’t know unless you try.

Classes start this week so go get signed up!

To learn more, go to UnitedComedyAcademy.com