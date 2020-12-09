Every student deserves to attend college, Peak Education is here to help

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Peak Education believes that every student should be provided with resources to help them attend college. That is what they do every single day.

They are a part of the 2020 Give! Campaign, and need the community’s support to continue to provide these helpful services to students in need.

Carlos Jimenez, CEO, Peak Education, joins us this morning to tell us more about the useful resources they provide, and who is eligible to receive them.

To donate, click here: https://indygive.com/nonprofit/peak-education/