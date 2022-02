Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

If you’re looking for a new do or fresh fade, you should check out Dapper Barbershop in Colorado Springs. They have locations North, South, and West, and Nova, the man with the ‘stache, went and visited the South barbershop for a manly makeover!

Dapper specializes in men’s haircuts, from classic cuts, fades, mohawks, designs to hot towel shaves.

For more information on how you can get fresh before the weekend, head to their website, dapperbarbershopco.com.