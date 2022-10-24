The Youth Documentary Academy (YDA) trains young people how to direct and produce their documentary films, and they’re hosting a couple of events coming up in the community. The Founding Director, Tom Shepard, sat down with Loving Living Local to tell us more about these events and some exciting news coming out of the academy.

Click here to purchase tickets for YDA’s FOOD & FILM: Spotlight on Youth Voices event on October 27, which is in partnership with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance and KRCC.

To learn more about the Youth Documentary Academy, head to their website youthdocumentary.org.