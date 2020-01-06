What is required to become a Broker with ERA Shields Real Estate

Colorado is one of the fastest-growing markets in the country. That can attract a lot of job seekers and Mike Sullivan and Cathi Sullivan from ERA Shields Real Estate is here to talk about what is required to become a Broker and what to look for in a company once you are an agent. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This Week’s Showcase of Homes:

5531 Copper Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Located in the Sub Area: Austin Ridge

5 Beds | 4 Baths | 3 Car Garage | 3,320 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/5531-COPPER-DR-COLORADO-SPRINGS-CO-80918/86922911/detail

1232 Count Fleet CT, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Located in the Sub Area: The Farm

4 Beds | 3 Baths | 3 Car Garage | 4,028 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/1232-Count-Fleet-Ct-Colorado-Springs-CO-80921/95730219/detail

