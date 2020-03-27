Realtor vs Real Estate Agent: What are the Differences?

Cathi Sullivan, Owner and Broker, ERA Shields Real Estate, joins us to talk about the differences between a real estate agent and a realtor, and the extra special items that make a great agent. ERA Shields Real Estate has several continuing educational programs that their Realtors complete in order to provide the best service for clients in the Market. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This week’s Showcase of Homes: 8065 Orchard Path RD, Colorado Springs, CO, 80919, Located in the Sub Area: Peregrine, 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 3 Car Attached Garage, 3,526 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/8065-Orchard-Path-Rd-Colorado-Springs-CO-80919/13547514/detail

1255 Becky DR, Colorado Springs, CO, 80921, Located in the Sub Area: Pleasant View Estates, 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 4 Car Attached Garage, 3,042 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/1255-Becky-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO-80921/13434946/detail