Peggy Ulmer, Relator, ERA Shields Real Estate, joins us on location at a beautiful home she has listed. Peggy expertly gives the details on the home as well as her background and experience as a realtor and her amazing closing rates. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This weeks Showcase of Homes:

9104 Argentine Pass TR, Colorado Springs, CO, 80924, Located in the Sub Area: Cordera, 5 Beds, 4 Baths, 3 Attached Car Garage, 3,310 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/9104-Argentine-Pass-Trl-Colorado-Springs-CO-80924/85287577/detail

