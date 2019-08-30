Real Estate Right Now, why moving can be stressful

ERA Shields Showcase of Homes

ERA Shields Real Estate

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Moving is stressful! Thankfully Mike Sullivan, Owner – ERA Shields Real Estate, joins us to give some tips on making the process go smoother. Tune in weekly on Fridays to get tips and advance in all things Real Estate, and to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com

Don’t forget to check out this week’s Showcase of Homes:

3912 NEEDLES DRColorado Springs, CO, 80908, 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 4 Car Garage, 4,950 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/3912-Needles-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO-80908/97514935/detail

1270 Log Hollow PTColorado Springs, CO80906, 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 3,668 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/1270-Log-Hollow-Pt-Colorado-Springs-CO-80906/13573063/detail

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ERA Shields Facebook Feed