Real Estate Right Now, why Colorado Springs is a tricky market

According to the national association of realtors, Colorado springs is one of the toughest homebuying markets. Cathi Sullivan, Owner and Broker, ERA Shields, is here to talk about the market, for sale by owner issues, and tools to help both buyers and sellers.

Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com

This Weeks Showcase of Homes: 767 Dave DR, Canon City, CO 81212, 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 4 Car Garage, 6,204 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/767-Dave-Dr-Canon-City-CO-81212/95467899/detail

4345 Three Graces DR, Colorado Springs, CO 80904, 5 Beds, 5 Baths, 3 Car Garage, 6,293 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/4345-Three-Graces-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO-80904/13556985/detail