Closings and Delays
St. Paul Catholic School

Real Estate Right Now: Why Colorado Springs is a hot market

ERA Shields Showcase of Homes

ERA Shields Real Estate

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Recently Colorado Springs was reported to have one of the fastest growing housing markets in the nation, what does that mean?

Thankfully Cathi Sullivan, Broker/Owner, ERA Shields Real Estate, joins us to give professional insight to the market. Tune in weekly on Fridays to get tips and advance in all things Real Estate, and to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com

Don’t forget to check out this week’s Showcase of Homes: 21 Polo CRColorado Springs, CO 80906 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 3,154 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/21-Polo-Cir-Colorado-Springs-CO-80906/13571120/detail

2119 Rocking Horse CTColorado Springs, CO 80921 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 3 Car Garage, 5,265 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/2119-Rocking-Horse-Ct-Colorado-Springs-CO-80921/13437555/detail

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ERA Shields Facebook Feed