Real Estate Right Now, what is RealSure? And how can it work for you?

ERA Shields Showcase of Homes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RealSure is a new program that aims to make the home selling experience seamless and more enjoyable. These programs empower homeowners to have more control combined with peace of mind and expert guidance.

Cathi Sullivan, Broker, and Owner of ERA Shields Real Estate, is here this morning to explain more about RealSure, and how it can work for you.

Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: ERA Shields.com

Here’s today’s showcase of homes:

5905 Brave Eagle DR, Colorado Springs, CO, 80924, 5 Beds, 4 Baths, 3 Car Garage, 4,045 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/5905-Brave-Eagle-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO-80924/98164103/detail

3952 Horse Gulch LP, Colorado Springs, CO, 80924, 4 Beds, 3 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 3,549 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/3952-HORSE-GULCH-LOOP-COLORADO-SPRINGS-CO-80924/91261341/detail

