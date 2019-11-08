Real Estate Right Now, the rent-to-own program

Colorado Springs has a huge market for buyers and there is a lot of buzz about rent to own or lease purchase programs.

Mary Lynn Shushunov, Regional Account Manager, Home Partners of America, and Cathi Sullivan, Broker and Owner ERA Shields Real Estate, join us to discuss what Home Partners of America does in their mission to help more people get into great homes, in the neighborhoods they love, while preserving the opportunity to build a more secure financial future.

