Real Estate Right Now, the Do’s and Don’ts when getting a mortgage

Do you know the Do’s and Don’ts when it comes to getting a mortgage? Jim Harmelink, Mortgage Consultant with Lendello Mortgage, and Cathi Sullivan, Owner, Broker, ERA Shields Real Estate, review important mortgage information. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This Week’s Showcase of Homes:

10004 Crews Gulch CT, Colorado Springs, CO 80924, Located in the Sub Area Cordera, 5 Beds, 4 Baths, 4 Car Garage, 3,709 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/10004-CREWS-GULCH-CT-COLORADO-SPRINGS-CO-80924/87275299/detail

18055 Carlos PT, Colorado Springs, CO, 80928, Located in the Sub Area Hannon, 4 Beds, 3 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 5,080 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/18055-Carlos-Pt-Colorado-Springs-CO-80928/85488801/detail