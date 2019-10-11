Real Estate Right Now, the Do’s and Don’ts of getting a mortgage

Do you know the Do’s and Don’ts when it comes to getting a mortgage? Jim Harmelink, Mortgage Consultant with Lendello Mortgage, and Cathi Sullivan, Owner, Broker, ERA Shields Real Estate, give insiders advice to buyers in the market. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

8277 Misty Moon Dr., Colorado Springs, CO, 80924, 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 3 Car Garage, 3,530 Square Ft Home

https://www.era.com/property/8277-MISTY-MOON-DR-COLORADO-SPRINGS-CO-80924/90815859/detail

11965 Royal Dornoch Ct, Peyton, CO 80831, 6 Beds, 4 Baths, 3 Car Garage,  4,118 Square Ft Home

https://www.era.com/property/11965-Royal-Dornoch-Ct-Peyton-CO-80831/13386485/detail

