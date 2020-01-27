Real Estate, Right Now, the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019

The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019 expands benefits to service members exposed to agent orange and can have an impact on VA loans.

Jim Harmelink, Mortgage Consultant with Lendello Mortgage, and Cathi Sullivan, Owner and Broker of ERA Shields Real Estate, explain what this Act is and how it could help veterans.

Here’s today’s showcase of homes:

767 Dave DR, Canon City, CO, 81212, Located in the Sub Area of Canyon Springs Ranch. 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 4 Car Garage, 6,204 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/767-Dave-Dr-Canon-City-CO-81212/95467899/detail

3975 S Club DR, Colorado Springs, CO, 80906, Located in the Sub Area of Broadmoor, 4 Beds, 5 Baths, 3 Car Garage, 6,377 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/3975-S-Club-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO-80906/13573009/detail