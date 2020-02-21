Real Estate Right Now, Staging and Presenting your home

Spring is in the air and the market is looking great. Sellers need to be competitive and give potential buyers a great impression of their home. Mike and Cathi Sullivan, ERA Shields Real Estate, join us to talk about how to make a home shine for buyers. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This week’s Showcase of Homes:

10864 McKissick RD, Peyton, CO 80831, Located in the Sub Area: Prairie Vista Meadows, 4 Beds, 3 Baths, 3 Car Attached and Detached Garage, 3,307 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/10864-McKissick-Rd-Peyton-CO-80831/13385052/detail

2012 N Cascade AV, Colorado Springs, CO 80907, Located in the Sub Area: North End, 4 Beds, 3 Baths, 2 Car Detached Garage, 3,352 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/2012-N-Cascade-Ave-Colorado-Springs-CO-80907/13493725/detail