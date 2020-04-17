Real Estate Right Now: Staging a home to sell

Spring is in the air and the market is looking great. Sellers need to be competitive and give potential buyers a great impression of their home. Mike and Cathi Sullivan, ERA Shields Real Estate, join us to talk about how to make a home shine for buyers. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This week’s Showcase of Homes:

2475 Bricker Road, Monument, CO, 80132, 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 3 Car Garage, 5,518 Sq Ft, Located in El Paso County. Price: $945,000, Listed by: Trisha Kamppila

https://www.era.com/property/2475-Bricker-Rd-Monument-CO-80132/13539523/detail

2019 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO, 80907, 4 Beds, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 2,450 Sq Ft, located in El Paso County. Price: $690,000, Listed by: Sherry Landwehr

https://www.era.com/property/2019-N-Cascade-Ave-Colorado-Springs-CO-80907/13493701/detail