Real Estate Right Now: Staging a home for sale

Making sure your home is appealing to a wide assortment of clients is an important process and can have an effect in the value of a home.

Alan Wilaby, Relator, ERA Shields Real Estate, joins us to showcase a beautiful home off the Flying Horse Golf Course. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This Weeks Home Showcase:

2291 Coyote Crest VW, Colorado Springs, CO, 80921, Located in the Sub Area: Flying Horse, 6 Beds, 7 Baths, 4 Attached Car Garage, 6,044 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/2291-Coyote-Crest-Vw-Colorado-Springs-CO-80921/13437533/detail