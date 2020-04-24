Real Estate Right Now: Renting Vs Buying, here are the pros and cons

ERA Shields Showcase of Homes

Renting vs buys is a huge decision to make. Mike and Cathi Sullivan, ERA Shields Real Estate, are here to talk about the pros and cons, benefits of having a rental property and what to expect if you do. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This Weeks Showcase of Homes:

19220 Sixpenny Lane, Monument, CO 80132, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 3 Car Garage, 4,901 Sq Ft., Located in El Paso County. Listed at $775,000 by Liz Cobb

https://www.era.com/property/19220-Sixpenny-Ln-Monument-CO-80132/13430984/detail

1514 Mesa Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80906, 7 Bed, 12 Bath, 4 Car Garage, 11,543 Sq Ft, Located in El Paso County. Listed at $2,350,000 by Michelle Blessing and Eddie Hurt

https://www.era.com/property/1514-Mesa-Ave-Colorado-Springs-CO-80906/13571860/detail

