Real Estate Right Now, Relocating and finding the help you need

Home relocation for the average consumer isn’t just about buying and selling of their real estate or moving their belongings; in most cases it includes house hunting trips, the need for temporary housing, hotel or rental, coordinating the transfer of utilities, setting up home security.

There are many moving parts that can go into a smooth and successful transfer and Lynette Wheaton, Director of Relocation, Corporate and Client Services, and Cathi Sullivan, Owner and Broker from ERA Shields Real Estate, join us to discuss relocation programs. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com

Showcase of Homes:

334 Crystal Hills BL, Manitou Springs, CO 80829, 4 Beds, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 3,438 Sq Ft Home

https://www.era.com/property/334-Crystal-Hills-Blvd-Manitou-Springs-CO-80829/13562809/detail

7055 Delmonico DR, Colorado Springs, CO 80919, 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 3,051 Sq Ft Home

https://www.era.com/property/7055-Delmonico-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO-80919/13549629/detail