Real Estate Right Now, Pros and Cons of renting and buying

Renting vs buys is a huge decision to make. Mike and Cathi Sullivan, ERA Shields Real Estate, are here to talk about the pros and cons, benefits of having a rental property and what to expect if you do. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This Weeks Showcase of Homes:

593 Highway 105 HW, Palmer Lake, CO 80133, Located in the Sub Area: Palmer Lake, 4 Beds, 6 Baths, 8 Car Attached and Detached Garage, 6,606 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/593-Highway-105-Highway-Palmer-Lake-CO-80133/M-1305387-CO_PPAR/detail

9735 Brassie CT, Colorado Springs, CO, 80920, Located in the Sub Area: Pine Creek West, 6 Beds, 4 Baths, 4 Car Attached Garage, 6,194 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/9735-Brassie-Ct-Colorado-Springs-CO-80920/13441004/detail

