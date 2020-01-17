Real Estate Right Now, Prepping for the 2019 Tax Season

If you bought or sold real estate in 2019 there could be some tax implications that you should know and prepare for. Cathi Sullivan, Owner and Broker, ERA Shields Real Estate, joins us to give some advice as we start to prepare for the next tax season.

Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This Week’s Showcase of Homes:

3415 Signature Golf PT, Colorado Springs, CO, 80904, Located in the Sub Area: Kissing Camels, 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 3,230 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/3415-Signature-Golf-Pt-Colorado-Springs-CO-80904/98824775/detail

2056 Ruffino DR, Colorado Springs, CO, 80921, Located in the Sub Area: Flying Horse, 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 3 Car Garage, 3,398 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/2056-Ruffino-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO-80921/95347791/detail