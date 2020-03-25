Real Estate Right Now: Moving Outside the Market

Cathi Sullivan, Owner and Broker, ERA Shields Real Estate, joins us to talk about what happens if you need to move out of the market and their partnerships Relocation Networks and additional programs to make the move easier. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This week’s Showcase of Homes:

1280 Woodland Valley Ranch RD, Woodland Park, CO, 80863, Located in the Sub Area: Woodland Valley Ranch, 5 Beds, 3 Baths, 3 Car Attached and Detached Garage, 3,808 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/1280-Woodland-Valley-Ranch-Dr-Woodland-Park-CO-80863/81975816/detail

9104 Argentine Pass TR, Colorado Springs, CO 80924, Located in the Sub Area: Cordera, 5 Beds, 4 Baths, 3 Car Attached Garage, 3,310 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/9104-Argentine-Pass-Trl-Colorado-Springs-CO-80924/85287577/detail