Real Estate Right Now, Mortgages and how they work

Mortgage rates are at a 3 year low. If you are in the market to buy a home you should to talk to a professional mortgage consultant.

Jim Harmelink, Mortgage Consultant with Lendello Mortgage, is here to educate us about mortgages in the market and why now is a great time to buy!

This Weeks Showcase of Homes:

8155 Oliver RDPeyton, CO, 808315 Beds, 4 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 3,416 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/8155-Oliver-Rd-Peyton-CO-80831/13387518/detail

345 Sedona DRColorado Springs, CO 80921, 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 3 Car Garage, 3,739 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/345-Sedona-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO-80921/13545751/detail

