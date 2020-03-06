Real Estate Right Now, Mortgage Advice for the Smart Buyer

The mortgage rates are fantastic. Freddie Mac posts a weekly survey every Thursday and last week they stated their national average rate was 3.45%. The all-time record low was in 2012 at 3.31%. So we are very close to the all-time low.

Jim Harmelink, Mortgage Consultant with Lendello Mortgage, is here to talk about these rates and what to look for when choosing a mortgage company. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This week’s Showcase of Homes:

19220 Sixpenny LN, Monument, CO, 80132, Located in the Sub Area: Kings Deer Highlands, 5 Beds, 5 Baths, 3 Car Attached Garage, 4,901 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/19220-Sixpenny-Ln-Monument-CO-80132/13430984/detail

9178 Kathi Creek DR, Colorado Springs, CO, 80924, Located in the Sub Area: Villages at Wolf Ranch, 4 Beds, 3 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, 3,886 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/9104-Argentine-Pass-Trl-Colorado-Springs-CO-80924/85287577/detail

