Real Estate Right Now, learning all about the contracts

Buyers and sellers need to understand that by signing a contract they are entering a binding legal agreement, and they need to take time with their agent to review all aspects of that contract and understand what their obligations are to complete that contract. Cathi Sullivan, Owner and Broker, ERA Shields Real Estate, expertly talks about the obligations and steps once a contract is in play. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate. To learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This weeks Showcase of Homes:

548 Silver Oak GR, Colorado Springs, CO 80906, Located in the Sub Area: Broadmoor Resort Community, 5 Beds, 5 Baths, 4 Car Garage, 5,045 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/548-Silver-Oak-Grv-Colorado-Springs-CO-80906/13573647/detail

503 S Bear Paw LN, Colorado Springs, CO 80906, Located in the Sub Area: High Valley Park, 3 Beds, 4 Baths, 2 Car Garage, 3,055 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/503-S-Bear-Paw-Ln-Colorado-Springs-CO-80906/13571361/detail