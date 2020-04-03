Real Estate Right Now: How Covid-19 is impacting the housing market

Live Now
As we go through this unprecedented time together, many viewers are wondering what the state of affairs is in the local community. Cathi and Mike Sullivan, ERA Shields Real Estate, join us today to update us on how COVID is affecting the Housing Market right now.

4010 Regency DR, Colorado Springs, CO, 80906, Located in the Sub Area: Regency Crest
5 Beds, 4 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, 3,986 Square Foot Home, Listed for $594,900
Home listed by: Melissa S. Delacey
https://www.era.com/property/4010-Regency-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO-80906/13573100/detail

6418 Adamants DR, Colorado Springs, CO 80924, Located in the Sub Area: Legends at Wolf Ranch
4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, 3,096 Square Foot Home, Listed for $472,900
Home listed by Cherri Fischer
https://www.era.com/property/6418-Adamants-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO-80924/99500215/detail

