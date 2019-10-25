Real Estate Right Now, building your dream house

There are a lot of options for real estate in the market and home inventory is a little lighter than the summer months. A buyer in the market may want to consider a new build. Cathi Sullivan, Broker and Owner ERA Shields Real Estate, is here to walk through the process and what to expect if you are looking to build a new house.

This Week’s Showcase of Homes:

1728 N El Paso ST, Colorado Springs, CO 80907, 4 Beds, 2 Baths, 1 Car Garage at 1,774 Sq Foot Home

8277 Misty Moon DR, Colorado Springs, CO 80924, 4 Beds, 3 Baths, 3 Car Garage at 3,530 Sq Foot Home