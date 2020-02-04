Contemporary vs Modern homes with ERA Shields

The terms “contemporary” and “modern” are often used interchangeably when people are talking about the style of home.

But, are these terms really the same? Michelle Blessing (Broker ERA Shields Real Estate) shows off a beautiful home and explains the differences. Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This Week’s Showcase of Homes:

13622 Fife CT, Colorado Springs, CO 80921

Located in the Sub Area: Flying Horse

4 Beds | 4 Baths | 3 Attached Car Garage | 4,610 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/13622-Fife-Ct-Colorado-Springs-CO-80921/92937753/detail

6309 Resplendent CT, Colorado Springs, CO 80924

Located in the Sub Area: Wolf Ranch

4 Beds | 3 Baths | 2 Car Attached Garage | 2,926 Square Foot Home

https://www.era.com/property/6309-Resplendent-Ct-Colorado-Springs-CO-80924/98068365/detail