ERA Shields Real Estate help make the moving process easy with helpful tips.

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Moving is one of the most stressful life events! Thankfully there is help. Cathi Sullivan (Owner, Broker ERA Shields Real Estate) is here to provide some overlooked tips for moving into your new home! Real Estate Right Now is on every Friday and is sponsored by ERA Shields Real Estate, to learn more, visit: www.ERAShields.com.

This Week’s Showcase of Homes:

10109 Palisade Ridge DRColorado Springs, CO 80920 

https://www.era.com/property/10109-Palisade-Ridge-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO-80920/13440028/detail

5 Beds | 4 Baths | 3 Car Garage | 4,078 Sq Ft Home

5865 Waterfall LPManitou Springs, CO 80829 

https://www.era.com/property/5865-Waterfall-Loop-Manitou-Springs-CO-80829/13568519/detail

4 Beds | 4 Baths | 3 Car Garage | 2,601 Sq Ft Home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

ERA Shields Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins