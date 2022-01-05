Envida is a non-profit in Southern Colorado providing transportation for people throughout El Paso and Teller County. The organization’s CEO, Gail Nehls, stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to show off one of their vehicles you might see on the roads around the community. They go above and beyond providing rides and home care for senior citizens, students, individuals with disabilities or developmental disabilities, etc…
Learn more about Envida’s services, including; mental health rides, home care, buses and their safety precautions. CLICK HERE: https://envidacares.org/
Envida goes the distance to assist those in need
Envida is a non-profit in Southern Colorado providing transportation for people throughout El Paso and Teller County. The organization’s CEO, Gail Nehls, stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to show off one of their vehicles you might see on the roads around the community. They go above and beyond providing rides and home care for senior citizens, students, individuals with disabilities or developmental disabilities, etc…