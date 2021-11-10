Enter to win FOX21 & Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care’s Turkey Day Giveaway!

You can enter for a chance to win a Thanksgiving dinner for up to 20 people. FOX21 has partnered up with Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care for a Turkey Day Giveaway. The contest runs from November 5th to the 17th. The winner receives a Thanksgiving dinner courtesy of Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care.

Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care is a considerable part of this event and has had an event of its own for quite a while now. Brian Groff, President of the organization, joins Keni Mac to talk about their 7th year giving away a ton of turkeys but their first year participating in the Turkey Day Giveaway.

