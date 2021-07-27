Enter to win a $100 gift card and be featured on Loving Living Local through our Little Athletes Contest

Hey parents! You and your kids have the chance to join the Loving Living Local team with FOX21’s Little Athletes Contest. You have until August 6th to enter and have to be 18 years or older to do so.

All you have to do is submit a photo of your little one playing their favorite sport, doing their favorite activity, or maybe just sporting their favorite team, athlete, or idol.

Submit that photo to our FOX21 website and you’ll get the chance to get a 100 dollar gift card and be featured on our show.

