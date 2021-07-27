Enter to win a $100 gift card and be featured on Loving Living Local through our Little Athletes Contest

COLORADO SPRINGS -- The first of two distribution days for the annual Backpack Bash will take place this Saturday, July 31, at multiple locations across the city. The effort put on by Pikes Peak United Way and COSILoveYou seeks to provide access to all things back-to-school for thousands of families in need around El Paso County. The goal this year is to distribute 15,000 backpacks to children in the Pikes Peak Region.

Those interested in attending Backpack Bash this Saturday has three locations to choose from: