Bite Me Cake Company in Pueblo is a gourmet bakery and they host a bi-weekly pinball tournament you can be a part of.

Owner Nick Baca, and Pueblo Comic Con Owner Ace Fett, are here this morning to talk about how the pinball tournament is truly unique to the area and gives customers something fun to do in downtown Pueblo.

This year, Bite Me Cake Co. is teaming up as a vendor with Pueblo Comic Con to promote fun and safe community growth.