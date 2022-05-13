May is National Foster Care Awareness Month. A time for us to recognize that we all play a role in enhancing the lives of children in foster care. Ben Schoch, Foster Care Director at Kids Crossing, stopped by Loving Living Local to share how every one can use the month of May as a reminder that we can make a great impact year round. Not only can we celebrate current foster families but highlight the rewards of giving a child a temporary home that will make a forever difference in their lives.