Ensure your safety with Hennessey’s professional and family-owned roofing

UNDATED (KXRM) -- Rick Dennison is out as Vikings offensive line coach and run game coordinator after refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Dennison, who was hired to that position before the 2019 season, would be entering his 27th season as an NFL coach. He was with the Denver Broncos coaching staff from 1995-2009 in various positions before returning as Denver's offensive coordinator during the 2015-16 seasons.