(SPONSORED) It’s almost back to class at Roosevelt Charter Academy!

Kate Boyce, Principal at Roosevelt Charter Academy, said “parents should come see us! There is a lot of information on our website, but coming to the building and seeing our amazing staff in action, while getting a tour and asking questions is the best way to get to know Roosevelt.”

They are currently enrolling for kindergarten through 5th grade.

Roosevelt Charter Academy is a public school that accepts all students, has Colorado certified teachers, and receives public funding. What makes them different is the ability to have more freedom in our decision making and programming for our student population. They are able to determine their curriculum to be responsive to the needs of the students in the building, not at a district level.



For more information visit www.rca-csprings.com.