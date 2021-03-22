Enroll your child in a rigorous academic curriculum at The Vanguard School

The Vanguard School is one of the highest-ranked K-12 schools in the nation.
Joining us to talk about the Athletics Program is Athletics Director, Joe Simboli.
by: Amber Jo CooperPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
The Vanguard School is one of the highest-ranked K-12 schools in the nation.
Joining us to talk about the Athletics Program is Athletics Director, Joe Simboli.