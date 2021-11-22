Enjoy deep relaxation with floatation therapy at Luna Float Spa

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

A visit to Luna Float Spa is a must if you enjoy floating in water and are looking for deep relaxation. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be completely immersed in nothing but water and salt, a flotation treatment might be for you. Luna Float Spa owner Arielle Thomas joined Loving Living Local’s Keni Mac to talk about how Luna Float Spa can help the body, mind, and soul!

For more information on how you can take advantage of those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, head online to lunafloatspa.com or check out their Facebook by clicking here.