Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Italian food never tasted so good. Chef Franco Pisani joins us this morning with a look at their delicious Valentine’s Day menu.

If you like authentic Italian food, then Ristorante Di Sopra is the place to be. Be sure to make reservations this weekend. For more, visit: RistoranteDiSopra.com