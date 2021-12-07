Enjoy a timeless holiday tradition, see “A Colorado Nutcracker”

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Colorado Springs with the Colorado Ballet Society and Colorado Youth Ballet’s production of A Colorado Nutcracker!

Event details:

When: Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Where: Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs, CO

Tickets: $22-49 (Available at pikespeakcenter.com or the Pikes Peak Center Box Office)

One hundred fifty local dancers will bring Colorado Springs’ fascinating history to life. Step back in time and experience a 1907 Christmas Eve celebration at the Glen Eyrie home of General William J. Palmer, amongst the city’s illustrious founding families.

Travel with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they journey through a wintery Garden of the Gods wonderland to the delightful Land of Sweets, where we meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, Mother Nature, and other fanciful characters.

Nothing beats seeing The Nutcracker performed live when it comes to the holiday season! For more information about A Colorado Nutcracker or the Colorado Ballet Society, head online to danceinthesprings.com.