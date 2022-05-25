Dutch Home Improvement has been in business since 1989 and has served Colorado Springs and surrounding areas for 33 years. In their time, they’ve provided windows, doors, and siding replacement to their customers.



President of Dutch Home Improvement, Gary Dutch, stopped by Loving Living Local to talk about the advantage of replacing windows and doors with Dutch Home Improvement’s Energy Star Rated, energy efficient windows and doors. Specifically, Dutch says the new glass systems are energy star rated and reflect radiant heat out in the summer and back in in the winter, which helps save on energy bills.



When it comes to doors, storm doors provide added security and the ability to vent the door for air flow. Dutch says, replacing entry or storm doors increases energy efficiency and curb appeal of the home.



As for updating the siding of your home, adding vinyl and steel siding provides extra insulation, is maintenance free, and helps with energy costs. Dutch says the best place to add insulation is on the exterior wall under the siding.