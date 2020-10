Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Ever find yourself needing energy in the middle of the day? Or in the evening, do you need help falling into a deep, comfortable sleep?

Not to worry, in today’s Dee-lightful Finds, Dee Cortez shares her favorite picks for the ultimate experience in sleep and comfort.