(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The art of Theater and cutting-edge technology have created an unforgettable learning experience about emotions. Emotional Theater is a story-driven virtual play and EQ video series designed to help people learn and practice empathy. Joleen Sheldon, a Founder, Creative Director, and Emotional Intelligence (EQ) Coach, shares how EQ can be broken down into two main components: intrapersonal and interpersonal skills.

Emotional Theater’s mission is to power global citizens’ ownership of their future by enhancing the expression of empathy, kindness, and understanding. For more information, visit emotionaltheater.com.