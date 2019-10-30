Emma Crawford Coffin Races roll into Manitou Springs

We couldn’t miss the Emma Crawford Coffin Races this year, so our cameras were out there chatting with the competitors. Take a look at how this popular event has continued to grow after 25 years.
To learn more, visit: EmmaCrawfordFestival.com
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
We couldn’t miss the Emma Crawford Coffin Races this year, so our cameras were out there chatting with the competitors. Take a look at how this popular event has continued to grow after 25 years.
To learn more, visit: EmmaCrawfordFestival.com
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.