Thursday’s tunes were brought to you by singer, songwriter, and music producer Emily Sheila. She delivers silk, sultry-styled voice, quick, catchy lyrics, and genre-bending melodies that provide musical honey for your ears and heart. She brought the music to the studio and shared more about her recently released album and her tour from Denver to San Francisco.

Visit ffm.to/emilysheila to find more on Emily Sheila Band.