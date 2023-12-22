(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There are a lot of great food spots in southern Colorado, especially if you’re willing to look for them. However, one place in Colorado Springs is bringing six kitchens and a full bar under one roof: Avenue 19! The reimagined food hall elevates the food scene downtown, recently adding a new restaurant concept called Inefable by Chef Fernando Trancoso, a familiar name amongst food truck enthusiasts. Krista Witiak meets with vendors at Avenue 19 and learns about their steadily rising success.

The food hall is located on Tejon Street and offers various vendors, including La Bomba Grill, Firebird Chicken Sandwiches, Upstate Pizzeria, Go Fish, and the Joint.

Inefable by Fernando is now open on the second floor of Avenue 19, giving off an upscale, upbeat, and comfortable atmosphere. The restaurant specializes in Mexican cuisine with modern touches and influences from South America and Spain.

For more information about Avenue 19 or Inefable by Fernando, visit avenineteen.com.