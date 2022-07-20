Roald Dahl’s Matilda – the Musical is coming to the Brown Center for The Arts this weekend. Approximately 60 cast members of all ages and experience levels have been rehearsing since April for this special three-day performance, presented by Elevate Productions. Krista Witiak visited the Colorado Ballet Society to meet some of the cast and find out why you don’t want to miss this show!

At just ten years old, the lead performer, Winter Haverkorn, plays Matilda, and this is her first professional performance! You also have David Corder, who plays Agatha Trunchbull, as well as many other talents.

You can find more information and buy tickets at danceinthesprings.com.