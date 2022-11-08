(SPONSORED) — El Paso-Teller 9-1-1 Authority is promoting AED awareness and registration so that AED locations are known to their 9-1-1 call takers and nearby bystanders during a cardiac emergency. Communications and Media Advisor Jianna West joined Nova to share how to register your AED and talk about the PulsePoint AED app.

Registering your business’ AED with PulsePoint ensures compliance with state statutes and increases safety within the community and your workplace. To learn more, visit ElPasoTeller911.org/AED.