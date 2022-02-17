Egyptian tortoise Tut and CMZoo talk Value Days & the annual Run to the Shrine!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

It’s only February, but it’s already time to start thinking about some of your summer events. A great one to keep in mind is the annual Run to the Shrine with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, it’s coming up in May, but registration is open now! Rachel Wright, public relations and social media manager for the zoo, and Tut, an Egyptian tortoise, caught up with the Loving Living Local team to talk about the event and Value Days admission.

CMZoo is open for daytime admission every day, and during the traditionally slower months, they offer Value Days admission, which is $9-to-$10 cheaper than peak admission prices. Value Days admission started at the beginning of December and continues through the end of February.

For more information about the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo or any events coming up, head to cmzoo.org.